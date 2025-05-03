Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 449.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,686 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 505,569 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.