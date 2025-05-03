Barclays PLC Purchases 14,956 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTOL stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In other news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,848. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

