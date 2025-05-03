Barclays PLC Sells 109,747 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

