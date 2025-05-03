Barclays PLC Sells 222,271 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 468,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,703.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 366,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.69 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

