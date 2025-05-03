Barrington Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Surmodics

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.30. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 192.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

