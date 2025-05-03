BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $846.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

