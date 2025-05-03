BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $77.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Sysco has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $123,928,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Sysco by 29,610.4% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

