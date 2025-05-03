BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
