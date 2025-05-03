CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.30. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

