Citigroup Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

