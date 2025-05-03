Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,787 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CJS Securities raised Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

