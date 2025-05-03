EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EHang were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 2,080.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of EHang by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EH shares. Daiwa America upgraded EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

