Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Ellington Financial worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

EFC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.