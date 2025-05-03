Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,841,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 628,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 273,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

