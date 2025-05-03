Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,554 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,395,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 455,893 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,285 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,812,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,375. This trade represents a 452.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

