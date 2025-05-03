Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,856 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $587.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

