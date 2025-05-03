Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Q4 Earnings

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $347.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.57. Visa has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,711,258. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

