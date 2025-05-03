Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,184,000 after buying an additional 242,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,778,000 after acquiring an additional 238,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,192,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

