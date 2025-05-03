FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CP Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

