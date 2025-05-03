Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EHang were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EH. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of EHang by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EHang by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EHang Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Further Reading
