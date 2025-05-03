Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 49,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 111,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SDIV stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $23.78.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
