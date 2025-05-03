Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Lowered by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after purchasing an additional 326,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,568,000 after buying an additional 223,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,228,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $112,454,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.09.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

