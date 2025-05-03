Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 21,056 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. Amazon.com comprises about 5.0% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.