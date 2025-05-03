Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 806,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 696,094 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $2,613,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of KC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

