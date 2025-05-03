Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,545 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of INGN stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Inogen
Inogen Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inogen
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.