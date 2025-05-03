Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,545 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

