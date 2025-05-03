Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $174.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGC

About Superior Group of Companies

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.