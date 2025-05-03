Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,553,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 492.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 41,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 128,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.