Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,573 Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

