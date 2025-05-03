Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,202,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236,689 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,224,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,809,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762,964 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,826,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,810,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 821,239 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.0022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

