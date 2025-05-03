iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

