iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stake Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 619,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.