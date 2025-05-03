iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

