iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 60,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 67,768 shares.The stock last traded at $66.39 and had previously closed at $65.39.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $574.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

