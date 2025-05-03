Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after buying an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 817,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 616,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $65,732.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,259.98. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,161 shares of company stock worth $6,781,863. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.