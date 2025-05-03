JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $267,000 Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 415.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHTX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FHTX opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.