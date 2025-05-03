Mariner LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,392,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

VIST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Vista Energy stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

