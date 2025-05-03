Mariner LLC Acquires 3,553 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter worth about $15,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Embecta by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Embecta in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $12.73 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

