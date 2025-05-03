Mariner LLC Acquires 401 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,060,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 234,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $129.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

