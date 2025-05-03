Mariner LLC Acquires 61,971 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sasol alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSL. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Stock Performance

NYSE SSL opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.