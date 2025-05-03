Mariner LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 92.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EHC opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

