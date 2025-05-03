Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

