Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mariner LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.