Mariner LLC Buys 60,751 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 134.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 450,949 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.85 million, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,052.32. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

