Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 16,010 Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $99,502. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Forestar Group Price Performance

NYSE FOR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

