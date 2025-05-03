Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in FormFactor by 351.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,760. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

