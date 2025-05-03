Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

