Mariner LLC Grows Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 754,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Trading Up 3.2 %

Bilibili stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.