Mariner LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Flowserve stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

