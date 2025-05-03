Mariner LLC Grows Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after buying an additional 240,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,072,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 94,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

