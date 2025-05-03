Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in ICL Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Shares of ICL opened at $6.78 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
